Jeff Hardy Envisions Cinematic Match Against The Usos

Jeff Hardy expressed his desire to face Jimmy and Jey Uso in a penitentiary setting. Despite the Hardy Boyz' return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, they never fully engaged in a program with The Usos. In a recent WWE Retrospective on the WWE Vault YouTube channel, Matt and Jeff commended the Usos for their work ethic and success alongside Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

"The Usos, man, we were so excited to work with The Usos, and we didn't get to work with them a ton. But, once again, I'm a huge fan, huge advocate, of The Usos. I always thought they were great. Once they started getting to this point, they had really found themselves. The stuff that they did with The Bloodline and Roman has just been incredible. You could see that potential in them. They were so enjoyable to work with," said Matt Hardy.

Jeff reminisced about knowing The Usos since their early days: "We've known The Usos for so long. I remember when they were so young through Umaga, you know, getting to know them when they were super young, and just getting into the business. Man, it was so cool to actually be in the ring with them and tearing it up." Matt added, "At the end of the day, what The Usos decided to do was like, 'Hey, we're gonna go out. We're gonna bust our ass, we're gonna work hard, we're gonna show them how we're one of the best tag teams. We're gonna earn our spot,' and they definitely did. They go down as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. No doubt."

During their discussion, Jeff revealed an idea for a cinematic Penitentiary Match, inspired by The Usos' persona as they claimed to run the tag team division. "I always had a cinematic match in mind with the Usos. Their deal was 'The [Uso] Penitentiary.' I wanted to go to an old penitentiary that people go and do paranormal gigs on and have a match with them. It would naturally be called a 'Penitentiary Match' of some kind between The Hardys and The Usos," Jeff shared.

Matt added, "It's amazing, too. Just recently, they've done their best work ever. At this time, though, whenever we wrestled with them, what a pleasure to work against the consummate professionals. They were just so good. I would have loved to have done, to do more with The Usos; it would have been fun to have a rivalry with those guys for a number of months and have multiple matches across pay-per-views." Though the Penitentiary Match didn't take place, Jimmy and Jey Uso wrestled The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods inside Hell in a Cell, something the Hardy Boyz never experienced. Despite their current commitments, both Hardys believe they will return to WWE to retire under that banner. Currently, Matt and Jeff Hardy are TNA Wrestling's World Tag Team Champions.