MLW SuperFight 6 Results: Matt Riddle Retains Title, Highlights from the Event

MLW SuperFight 6 took place on Saturday night, featuring the World Championship and more action. Here are the full results from the YouTube broadcast.
⚡Templario & Esfinge def. Místico & Máscara Dorada. Templario demanded a title match from Cesar Duran post-match, and Místico accepted the challenge.
⚡Delmi Exo was attacked by Tara Zep during an interview.
⚡KENTA def. Kevin Knight
⚡Honey Trap Match: Paul London def. BRG
⚡Grudge Match: Donovan Dijak def. Tom Lawlor
⚡MSL announced that Dijak would enter Battle Riot before Lawlor attacked MSL.
⚡Janai Kai def. Mila Moore
⚡MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Riddle def. Satoshi Kojima & Alex Kane
⚡Eric Bischoff announced that the MLW World Champion would be on the line at Battle Riot VII.
