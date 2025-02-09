WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
· WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads Navigate up
RSS Feed

MLW SuperFight 6 Results: Matt Riddle Retains Title, Highlights from the Event

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025
MLW SuperFight 6 Results: Matt Riddle Retains Title, Highlights from the Event

MLW SuperFight 6 took place on Saturday night, featuring the World Championship and more action. Here are the full results from the YouTube broadcast.

Templario & Esfinge def. Místico & Máscara Dorada. Templario demanded a title match from Cesar Duran post-match, and Místico accepted the challenge.

Delmi Exo was attacked by Tara Zep during an interview.

KENTA def. Kevin Knight

Honey Trap Match: Paul London def. BRG

Grudge Match: Donovan Dijak def. Tom Lawlor

MSL announced that Dijak would enter Battle Riot before Lawlor attacked MSL.

Janai Kai def. Mila Moore

MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Riddle def. Satoshi Kojima & Alex Kane

Eric Bischoff announced that the MLW World Champion would be on the line at Battle Riot VII.


Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #super fight

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 

⚡ Latest Pro Wrestling News Headlines

⚡ Events

Elimination Chamber

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Mar. 1st at 8:00 PM - #eliminationchamber

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π