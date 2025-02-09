MLW SuperFight 6 Results: Matt Riddle Retains Title, Highlights from the Event

MLW SuperFight 6 took place on Saturday night, featuring the World Championship and more action. Here are the full results from the YouTube broadcast.

⚡Templario & Esfinge def. Místico & Máscara Dorada. Templario demanded a title match from Cesar Duran post-match, and Místico accepted the challenge.

⚡Delmi Exo was attacked by Tara Zep during an interview.

⚡KENTA def. Kevin Knight

⚡Honey Trap Match: Paul London def. BRG

⚡Grudge Match: Donovan Dijak def. Tom Lawlor

⚡MSL announced that Dijak would enter Battle Riot before Lawlor attacked MSL.

⚡Janai Kai def. Mila Moore

⚡MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Riddle def. Satoshi Kojima & Alex Kane

⚡Eric Bischoff announced that the MLW World Champion would be on the line at Battle Riot VII.