WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

MLW World Championship to Feature in Battle Riot VII

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

MLW World Championship to Feature in Battle Riot VII

Matt Riddle will defend the MLW World Championship in Battle Riot VII this April. During MLW SuperFight 6, Eric Bischoff revealed that this will be the first time the title is contested in MLW’s iconic match. Riddle recently defended the title against Satoshi Kojima and Alex Kane. Battle Riot VII is scheduled for April 5th.

Former WCW Vice President Eric Bischoff is making his return to Atlanta. His last appearance in Major League Wrestling (MLW) saw him involved in a controversial incident, where he stole company documents. Despite this, CEO Court Bauer chose to continue doing business with Bischoff, refusing to let the theft end their professional relationship.

 
 


Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #matt riddle #battle riot

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π