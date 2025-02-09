MLW World Championship to Feature in Battle Riot VII

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Matt Riddle will defend the MLW World Championship in Battle Riot VII this April. During MLW SuperFight 6, Eric Bischoff revealed that this will be the first time the title is contested in MLW’s iconic match. Riddle recently defended the title against Satoshi Kojima and Alex Kane. Battle Riot VII is scheduled for April 5th.

Former WCW Vice President Eric Bischoff is making his return to Atlanta. His last appearance in Major League Wrestling (MLW) saw him involved in a controversial incident, where he stole company documents. Despite this, CEO Court Bauer chose to continue doing business with Bischoff, refusing to let the theft end their professional relationship.

