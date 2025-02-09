WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Calls Match with Goldberg 'Ugly', Admits He 'Stunk'

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

The Undertaker reflects on his poorly received match with Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown in 2019, describing it as 'a little ugly.' The bout began with Goldberg accidentally concussing himself by hitting a locker, causing it to bleed before entering the ring.

Once the match initiated, both legends struggled with the heat, leading to multiple botches, including a dangerous drop from Goldberg during his Jackhammer. On his Six Feet Under Podcast, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on their encounter, noting that despite the outcome, it was a unique experience to face someone he hadn’t wrestled before.

“He’s wound a little tight sometimes, but he’s a good dude. Yeah, no, he is. He was just kind of thrust into something, and you can’t blame him for that... But yeah, that Saudi thing… that was a little ugly. My mindset going into the whole thing was, at this point in my career, how often do you get to do something you’ve never done?”

He expressed disappointment in the performance, referring to the fierce climate that night: “It was 9:00 at night, 98 degrees outside… you could chew the air, it was so thick.”


