Luchasaurus Spotted at Fan Convention Amid Ongoing Health Recovery

Former AEW Trios and TNT Champion Luchasaurus has been missing from AEW television for several months due to serious health issues. While his return to programming is still pending, he was recently seen at a fan convention.

Twitter user The Editorial Style shared a post revealing that she had spotted Luchasaurus at the Toyhio Toy Show over the weekend. She included a photo with the AEW star, alongside Skye Blue and Danhausen.

When a fan inquired about Luchasaurus' health, she responded that he was feeling better. "He said he’s doing well! He was really chill and nice," she shared, noting how friendly he was during their interaction.

Luchasaurus faced a serious health scare back in September when he collapsed at home after his blood oxygen levels dropped below 80%. While early reports suggested a quick recovery, further complications, including a hardened heart valve and difficulty producing iron, delayed his healing process. Doctors placed him on oxygen support for weeks as he focused on regaining his strength.

Despite initial hopes for a quick recovery, the severity of his health challenges left his wrestling future uncertain. Although his condition was not confirmed to be career-ending, the possibility loomed. Sean Ross Sapp reported that Luchasaurus is still "nowhere near return" to the ring, although he is expected to discuss his health journey when the time is right.

Luchasaurus' last match was in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In 2024.

