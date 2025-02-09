WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Rumored to Deliver Epic WrestleMania 41 Match Between Two Bitter Rivals

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s once unbreakable bond has completely shattered, and it appears their feud is on a collision course with WrestleMania 41.

The rivalry hit a new level after Owens viciously attacked Zayn following his defeat to CM Punk on Raw, making it clear that their relationship is irreparably damaged. Rumors have started swirling that WWE is preparing for a huge clash between the two at the grandest stage of them all.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer weighed in on the possibility, stating, “I am presuming they will do that match at WrestleMania,” hinting that WWE is getting ready for a new chapter in this intense rivalry.

During a fiery promo, Owens didn’t hold back, blasting Zayn for his perceived betrayal. “It’s all your fault,” Owens declared, referencing his injuries from the Royal Rumble. “You’re a horrible friend. You’re a disgusting human being. I’ll never forgive you. Never.” Owens then added a menacing threat, “I am gonna make you pay. You’re gonna pay.”

Tags: #wwe #kevin owens #sami zayn #wrestlemania

