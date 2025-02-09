WWE Rumored to Deliver Epic WrestleMania 41 Match Between Two Bitter Rivals

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s once unbreakable bond has completely shattered, and it appears their feud is on a collision course with WrestleMania 41.

The rivalry hit a new level after Owens viciously attacked Zayn following his defeat to CM Punk on Raw, making it clear that their relationship is irreparably damaged. Rumors have started swirling that WWE is preparing for a huge clash between the two at the grandest stage of them all.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer weighed in on the possibility, stating, “I am presuming they will do that match at WrestleMania,” hinting that WWE is getting ready for a new chapter in this intense rivalry.

During a fiery promo, Owens didn’t hold back, blasting Zayn for his perceived betrayal. “It’s all your fault,” Owens declared, referencing his injuries from the Royal Rumble. “You’re a horrible friend. You’re a disgusting human being. I’ll never forgive you. Never.” Owens then added a menacing threat, “I am gonna make you pay. You’re gonna pay.”