WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Liv Morgan Reveals Why She Prefers Playing a Heel Over a Babyface

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

Liv Morgan Reveals Why She Prefers Playing a Heel Over a Babyface

Liv Morgan's 2024 journey has taken her to new heights, embracing the role of a heel with undeniable success. In a recent interview on the Cup of bELieve podcast, Morgan shared her preference for playing villains over heroes.

She explained that she finds playing heels intriguing, enjoying the challenge of understanding their motivations and why they act the way they do. Morgan also revealed that she enjoys the energy of being booed, saying the negative reactions fuel her in a way being cheered doesn't.

"I gravitate towards bad guys yeah. Maybe naturally. I just feel like there’s a reason for everything. There is something misunderstood there that I kind of want to figure out. That’s my toxic trait. That’s my red flag.

Yeah, trying to figure it out. And then when you get that crowd—when everyone’s yelling and booing at you, you kind of feed off it. It’s so funny. It’s such a different feeling than being cheered, like being disliked. Like, yeah being a babyface is great, but to get people riled up enough that they want to voice their displeasure for you, that is such a funny feeling. And I love it. I’m obsessed with it. I want to see how much of it I can get.”


Tags: #wwe #liv morgan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π