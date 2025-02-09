Liv Morgan Reveals Why She Prefers Playing a Heel Over a Babyface

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Liv Morgan's 2024 journey has taken her to new heights, embracing the role of a heel with undeniable success. In a recent interview on the Cup of bELieve podcast, Morgan shared her preference for playing villains over heroes.

She explained that she finds playing heels intriguing, enjoying the challenge of understanding their motivations and why they act the way they do. Morgan also revealed that she enjoys the energy of being booed, saying the negative reactions fuel her in a way being cheered doesn't.

"I gravitate towards bad guys yeah. Maybe naturally. I just feel like there’s a reason for everything. There is something misunderstood there that I kind of want to figure out. That’s my toxic trait. That’s my red flag.

Yeah, trying to figure it out. And then when you get that crowd—when everyone’s yelling and booing at you, you kind of feed off it. It’s so funny. It’s such a different feeling than being cheered, like being disliked. Like, yeah being a babyface is great, but to get people riled up enough that they want to voice their displeasure for you, that is such a funny feeling. And I love it. I’m obsessed with it. I want to see how much of it I can get.”