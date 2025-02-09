Mark Callaway: 'I Want The Undertaker To Rest In Peace'

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent edition of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, The Undertaker discussed the possibility of playing The Deadman character one more time.

The legendary wrestler shared his thoughts on the current state of his persona, explaining how the lines between his real identity and his larger-than-life character have blurred over time. “Mark and [Undertaker], it’s kind of all morphed together now. So what I’ve tried to do with the original Undertaker character is, kind of let it rest in peace, no other pun intended. That’s why I don’t make appearances anymore with the hat and the coat.”

He went on to reflect on the possibility of revisiting the iconic Deadman persona. “Everybody’s got a price. But I try not to. The number would have to be really, really big, and it would have to make sense somehow. So yeah, so I’ve really pushed to kind of [be] more Mark Callaway now, because I want to honor that character and the work that I did, and all the kayfabing that I did for that character.”

As for a return to the ring, The Undertaker was clear that it would take a drastic and compelling reason to make such a decision. “If there was something left in the tank as far as me getting back in the ring? Then I would have to figure out some kind of way for something catastrophic to happen to Mark Callaway to bring that other guy out. But that’s just not going to happen. Not being corny, but I do want to let The Undertaker kind of rest in peace and kind of everything now that you see, like the other night on the Netflix deal, was the American Badass.”

The conversation then shifted to the fun of embracing his American Badass persona once again. “That’s fun for me at this point. It’s so much more fun, and it frees me up to do things like that, where I can kind of cross over.”