Seth Rollins Says The Rock Still Has At Least One More Match Left in Him

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Rock made a stunning return at WrestleMania XL after more than a decade, teaming with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. This exhilarating 45-minute match showcased The Rock's legendary prowess, showcasing why he's a wrestling icon.

In an appearance on Maggie & Perloff, Seth Rollins discussed The Rock's potential for future matches. He stated, "You get in there one time and you might think you can do a full schedule, but I don’t know if it’s as easy as it looks. You get in there, you do one, and you go, ‘Okay, I can do this.’ He’s smart enough to know his days of doing it full-time have come and gone. Do I think he can get in there and do one more or a couple more? Absolutely. He was in prime condition and ready to go. He was a game opponent. For a guy that hasn’t done it in ten years, that’s really hard. It is like riding a bike, but it’s not one time. You need to get in there and get your reps in to get your mind where it’s at. He was an incredible performer that night. He was able to slip back into it. It was an honor for me to be in the ring with him. That’s a guy who is a Hall of Famer and a legend in our business. He’s on the Board of Directors now as well, so he’s continued to help that side of the business. It was a fun ride getting in there and to be able to stomp the crap out of The Rock."

Roman Reigns and The Rock emerged victorious in the tag team match, with The Rock pinning Cody Rhodes. Whether The Rock will return to the ring again remains uncertain. Rollins also touched on his relationship with CM Punk during the interview.