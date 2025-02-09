WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Indi Hartwell Discusses Disagreement with WWE Higher-Up Over Ghostface Gear

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

Indi Hartwell recounts a disagreement with a WWE higher-up during her NXT tenure. The issue arose when she wanted to incorporate the Ghostface mask from the movie Scream into her gear for a match at Halloween Havoc.

Hartwell explained, “This is what happened: The week that I was supposed to come in and help Candice (LeRae), there was a COVID outbreak and I had to be quarantined. So, when Candice had her Ladder match with IYO (SKY), they used Mercedes Martinez in (the) Ghostface (mask). That was ‘me,’ but it wasn’t me because I was at home having to quarantine. So then, I don’t even know who chose Ghostface but, I loved that-that happened because I love Scream, and it was cool.”

She later added, “That whole Ghostface thing with Candice, I think it happened on Halloween Havoc in 2021. So then the next year — maybe 2020 — and then a few years later, I had a Ladder match at Halloween Havoc. So I got Ghostface gear made. But then, right before the match, I was told by a higher-up, very high-up person who’s no longer there, I wasn’t allowed to wear the Ghostface gear because of copyright reasons. I tried to argue and say, ‘But we did it on TV a few years ago’ and they said, ‘No,’ so then I couldn’t wear it… Not argued (with the higher-up), but Steph (De Lander) definitely had to pull me away.”

