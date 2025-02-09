Two Championship Matches Set for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite promises to be an action-packed event, with two major championship matches now confirmed, including a thrilling AEW World Trios Championship bout.

On Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, The Undisputed Kingdom triumphed over Shane Taylor Promotions, Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang in a fast-paced trios match. After the victory, Cole was ambushed by The Death Riders, but his Kingdom allies quickly rushed to his aid, fighting off the attackers.

With tensions running high, Cole grabbed the microphone and immediately challenged The Death Riders to a match for the AEW World Trios Championship next week on AEW Dynamite, a challenge that was swiftly accepted.

The Trios Champs have certainly made their mark!

Catch all the action on AEW Collision LIVE on @tntdrama and @SportsOnMax.

Here is the updated card for AEW Dynamite on February 12:

⚡AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin with MVP) (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)

⚡MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes

⚡Max Caster open challenge

⚡AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. The Death Riders