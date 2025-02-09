The Status of Drew McIntyre and LA Knight’s Relationship After the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

It was previously reported that during the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Drew McIntyre allegedly became “screaming and cursing” that “someone had to get their moves in,” causing frustration with several storylines in the match. McIntyre was then said to have “stormed out” of the building following the incident.

On February 7th, McIntyre made his debut on the SmackDown brand, where he defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. Prior to the match, Knight referenced the Rumble situation, stating, “I forgot to get my stuff in,” before delivering his trademark line, “Tell them whose game this is.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com provided an update on McIntyre’s relationship with Knight, noting the following:

“We’re told LA Knight and Drew McIntyre were fine working together on Smackdown, and there were no concerns otherwise from WWE after the bit of heat in the Royal Rumble. Things were said to be a little rough in the ring at times, but it helped to add to the match. Drew was said to have no problem with the promo.”