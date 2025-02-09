Rey Fenix: 'I’m Still Under AEW Contract, Waiting to Be Used or Have My Situation Clarified'

Rey Fenix’s current situation with AEW has been one of mounting frustration. Not only has he not been used on television, but he also finds himself unable to leave the company, much to the disappointment of fans eager to see him compete. Fenix is waiting for his deal to expire after AEW chose to add extra time to it due to missed opportunities resulting from an injury.

It’s believed that the extension added nearly a year to his contract, and once that time has passed, Fenix is expected to reunite with Penta El Zero M as part of the Lucha Bros. The duo may make their way to WWE, as the company has shown interest in bringing them on board. Penta has already been rising in prominence since his debut with WWE.

In a recent conversation with Lalo Elizarrarás, Fenix opened up about keeping himself busy with outside projects while continuing to train for the day when he will be called upon to wrestle again. When asked about his current contract situation with AEW, Fenix shared the following:

“Yes basically, I’m still under contract with an additional extension. I am waiting to be used, to be called to work or to have my situation clarified a little more.”