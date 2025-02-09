Hologram Makes an Unexpected Return to the Ring on AEW Collision

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During Saturday's Collision, LFI (Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos) emerged victorious over local competitors. However, the celebration was cut short when Komander made his way to the ring. Despite being outnumbered, Komander confronted LFI, quickly taking down Mortos with a reverse rana. The remaining LFI members attacked Komander, but just as things seemed dire, a video aired showing Hologram stepping through a portal en route to the arena. Hologram arrived in time to assist Komander, helping him take down all three members of LFI.

Hologram had been sidelined since October due to an injury and had not been seen in action since being attacked backstage by LFI, which led to his storyline absence. However, vignettes teasing his return began airing on the January 25 edition of Collision.

Both Rush and Dralistico had been off television since late 2024 but made their in-ring returns in January. Rush recently secured a quick victory over Max Caster on the previous week's Collision. During this absence, Mortos competed in the Continental Classic as a singles competitor, but unfortunately, he earned no points.