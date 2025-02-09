Seth Rollins Opens Up About CM Punk Feud: 'The Truth is the Truth, and Sometimes It Hurts'

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

After CM Punk returned to WWE in November 2023, the company had big plans for him, including a potential showdown with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, those plans were abruptly altered when Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. As a result, the two were unable to collide at the iconic event.

However, their feud was set to reignite in late 2024. Punk would ultimately defeat Rollins on the Raw episode that coincided with the Netflix premiere, setting the stage for a bitter rivalry. Rollins, who has had a tumultuous relationship with Punk, has spoken in depth about their ongoing issues. These conflicts have roots in Punk’s past criticisms of WWE and the fallout following his departure from the company.

For more on that, click here. In a recent appearance on Maggie & Perloff, Rollins took the opportunity to reflect on his complex history with Punk.

He shared, “That’s the beauty of what we do. We don’t have to pull punches. We can get it all out there. It’s almost like a therapy session on live TV. There is a lot of personal history there between me and CM Punk, and different perspectives. He’s on a different side of and is ten years older than I am. He sees our relationship a lot different than I did. It has been very interesting to kind of lay all of this out to the world because I think people see it from both sides, especially someone who might be a fan of CM Punk. They root for him and want him to come back and long for him to come back to WWE. Then you hear the side of the people who he sort of stepped on along the way, with no apology and no remorse.”

Rollins continued, emphasizing the internal conflict fans face, “You start to hear that and ask questions about, ‘Whose side am I really on here? Who is a good guy, and who is a bad guy?’ I think that’s what makes it interesting. For me, it’s been an interesting time and year to lay all of that out, stuff I’ve kept inside for a long time. You see it pop out here and there in little interviews. I finally get a microphone and be able to unload on the guy. The truth is the truth, and sometimes it hurts.”