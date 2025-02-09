Is MJF the AEW Equivalent of Luka Doncic? Rollins Makes Bold Comparison

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Earlier this month, the Dallas Mavericks made a stunning move, trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. The Utah Jazz also played a role in facilitating the deal to balance salaries.

This trade was a major shock to the NBA world, as Luka, a young superstar still on the rise, was swapped for Davis, a veteran whose prime years are behind him. The Lakers also acquired Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks received Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

The Lakers were widely considered the winners of the trade, gaining a talent like Luka without sacrificing too many draft picks or players. When discussing the trade with Sirius XM, Rollins was asked if there was a comparable trade between WWE and AEW.

"I’ll make some headlines with this one. I don’t think there’s anybody in AEW that’s on that level if you’re looking at a LeBron, like a John Cena-level guy. So to be looking at a John Cena for, you know, an MJF, maybe. That’d be like, the deal Luka would be MJF. That’s that level. That’s how crazy that is."