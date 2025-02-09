WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Is MJF the AEW Equivalent of Luka Doncic? Rollins Makes Bold Comparison

Posted By: Admin on Feb 09, 2025

Earlier this month, the Dallas Mavericks made a stunning move, trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. The Utah Jazz also played a role in facilitating the deal to balance salaries.

This trade was a major shock to the NBA world, as Luka, a young superstar still on the rise, was swapped for Davis, a veteran whose prime years are behind him. The Lakers also acquired Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks received Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick.

The Lakers were widely considered the winners of the trade, gaining a talent like Luka without sacrificing too many draft picks or players. When discussing the trade with Sirius XM, Rollins was asked if there was a comparable trade between WWE and AEW.

"I’ll make some headlines with this one. I don’t think there’s anybody in AEW that’s on that level if you’re looking at a LeBron, like a John Cena-level guy. So to be looking at a John Cena for, you know, an MJF, maybe. That’d be like, the deal Luka would be MJF. That’s that level. That’s how crazy that is."

@siriusxmsports Seth Rollins is trying to start a war amongst fans! He feels there is no @lukadoncic trade equivalent between WWE and AEW! Listen to more at the link in the comments! #sethrollins #mjf #johncena #wwe #aew ♬ original sound - SiriusXM Sports


Tags: #wwe #aew #seth rollins #john cena #mjf

