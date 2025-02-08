WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Mone to Appear Live on AEW Collision Tonight

Posted By: Admin on Feb 08, 2025

AEW has revealed that TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will make a live appearance on tonight’s AEW Collision. The announcement hints at her possible involvement in Harley Cameron’s “Halftime Harley in Houston” concert, where Cameron has been pushing for a shot at the TBS title. Cameron even made use of a ventriloquist dummy resembling Mone in previous backstage segments. AEW teased on social media: "TBS Champion Mercedes Varnado appears LIVE TONIGHT on #AEWCollision, but does that mean she’s attending Halftime Harley Cameron’s Concert TONIGHT?"

Matches have also been announced for both AEW Collision and ROH taping tonight at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenburg, Texas.

AEW Collision (Saturday, February 8)

Harley Cameron concert

Dustin Rhodes in action

Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor & The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone to appear live

ROH Taping

ROH TV Champion Komander defends against Lee Johnson

Sammy Guevara, Fuego & Dark Panther vs. Hechicero, Barbaro Cavernario & Soberano Jr.


