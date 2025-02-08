Mercedes Mone to Appear Live on AEW Collision Tonight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW has revealed that TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will make a live appearance on tonight’s AEW Collision. The announcement hints at her possible involvement in Harley Cameron’s “Halftime Harley in Houston” concert, where Cameron has been pushing for a shot at the TBS title. Cameron even made use of a ventriloquist dummy resembling Mone in previous backstage segments. AEW teased on social media: "TBS Champion Mercedes Varnado appears LIVE TONIGHT on #AEWCollision, but does that mean she’s attending Halftime Harley Cameron’s Concert TONIGHT?"

Matches have also been announced for both AEW Collision and ROH taping tonight at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenburg, Texas.

AEW Collision (Saturday, February 8)

⚡Harley Cameron concert

⚡Dustin Rhodes in action

⚡Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

⚡Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

⚡Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

⚡Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor & The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

⚡TBS Champion Mercedes Mone to appear live

ROH Taping

⚡ROH TV Champion Komander defends against Lee Johnson

⚡Sammy Guevara, Fuego & Dark Panther vs. Hechicero, Barbaro Cavernario & Soberano Jr.