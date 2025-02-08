AEW Could Be Eyeing Cedric Alexander as Free Agency Looms

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Isla Dawn is the latest talent to be added to the list of WWE releases. On Friday, WWE let go of several superstars, including Cedric Alexander, AOP (Rezar and Akam), their manager Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport. Sonya Deville was also informed that her contract would not be renewed when it expires later this month.

Alexander had been with WWE for nearly a decade. In 2020, he joined The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. The faction became a fan favorite before disbanding, but not before Alexander had success as a Tag Team Champion.

After The Hurt Business split, Alexander’s appearances were mostly limited to house shows, Main Event, and a brief stint in NXT during 2024. He now faces a wait for free agency.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select reported, “AEW sources expected several within the Hurt Syndicate to push for him.” Although it remains unclear what Tony Khan’s interest in Alexander is, The Hurt Syndicate has received significant push in AEW since their arrival.