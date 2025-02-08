WWE 2K25 Ringside Report Highlights Key Gameplay Changes

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE 2K25 has revealed exciting gameplay updates as its release date approaches. 2K Games shared a new Ringside Report detailing several enhancements, notably the revamped submission system. The game reintroduces the submission wheel, moving away from the traditional button-mashing approach. Players also have the option to revert to button-mashing controls if preferred.

“We’ve taken updated our Submission Mini-Game to offer an alternative to the button-mashing option. In WWE 2K25, you can now switch things up and use the slider-based mini-game which prompts players to use the left and right triggers to move the slide around the circle shown on-screen. Your opponent will, of course, try to move their slider out of the way while it’s up to you to try and overlap it to either escape (if you’re on the receiving end) or get them to tap out (if you’re on offense). The button mash option is still there, of course, for those who prefer that method.”

Additionally, Ladder Matches will now feature a timer to beat when pressing the buttons rapidly to reach for the briefcase or championship. Players can also execute signature and finishing moves from ladders once again. The game will also include a variety of options for intergender matches, featuring unique match types like Casket Matches and the ability for custom championship belts to have intergender settings after a decade of absence.

Stay tuned for more updates as WWE 2K25 is set to launch on March 14, with players who pre-order deluxe editions gaining access on March 7.