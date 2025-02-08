Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW's Downfall in 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In a recent SHAK Wrestling interview, Eric Bischoff shared strong opinions about AEW’s future. He stated, “None of them. That promotion is circling the toilet bowl. And it’s because of the creative. It’s because of the lack of leadership. It’s because of the lack of structure, creative structure, and the lack of vision that. There’s not a chance any one of those talents is going to be any more valuable as an asset 12 months from now than they are today or that they were 12 months ago. It’s the place where your career goes to die. There’s no exceptions to the rule.”

He further mentioned how established stars like Mercedes, Adam Copeland, and Christian have not elevated their status and criticized Will Ospreay for not drawing money. Bischoff noted, “If you’re one of the small percentage of the audience that just loves wrestling moves for the sake of wrestling moves, because it looks kind of like the video game you play. You’re happy as hell. The problem is there’s not enough of them to build a business around.” He emphasized the detrimental effects of focusing on wrestling moves over character development, seeing it as a factor driving audiences away.

Bischoff also reflected on talent like MJF, stating, “Look what’s happened to MJF, for crying out loud. That was almost too hard to screw up, flat as can be. Jon Moxley, are you kidding me? Death Riders, whatever that is, it ain’t working. The only thing that death is riding is the audience away from the product.”