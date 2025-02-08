Janel Grant's Attorneys Accuse Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness of Withholding Records

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Janel Grant's legal team alleges that Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness have withheld medical records. In July 2024, they filed a pre-action discovery petition against them as part of Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis. Grant contends that, under McMahon's direction, she was sent to Colker's clinic in November 2019, where she received undisclosed treatments, including IV infusions and pills. Colker has denied any misconduct and claims the allegations have harmed his reputation.

On February 7, Grant's attorneys filed new claims in the Connecticut Superior Court, alleging that Colker's counsel admitted McMahon financed Colker's role as Grant's doctor and that Peak Wellness withheld medical records, as reported by Brandon Thurston of BJ Bethel of SEScoops. These assertions are part of an amended complaint. Earlier, on February 5, Colker's attorneys sought to dismiss Grant's discovery petition, arguing it violated state law. They claimed the information used was confidential due to settlement agreements.

In response, Grant's team argued that the confidentiality was void once Colker’s counsel acknowledged it. They countered that no state law barred the use of state court discovery in federal cases. Previously, Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit in January against McMahon, WWE, and Laurinaitis, accusing McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. She paused the lawsuit for six months on May 30, while a federal investigation against McMahon is ongoing, following his resignation from TKO/WWE.