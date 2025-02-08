Insights on Recent WWE Talent Releases

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Recently, WWE announced several talent releases during SmackDown, catching many off guard. AOP, composed of Akam and Rezar, had briefly returned to WWE but faced uncertain futures after the Wyatt Sicks storyline. Their absence from TV alongside Karrion Kross raised concerns, while some sources indicated possible heat due to outside business dealings affecting their booking.

Sonya Deville's contract will not be renewed upon expiration in the coming weeks, marking her transition to free agency. Cedric Alexander was also released and will be a free agent after his 90-day non-compete clause. It's anticipated that members of The Hurt Syndicate will push for his signing in AEW.

WWE reportedly lacked creative plans for Blair Davenport after her main roster call-up, though she is likely to attract interest from various promotions globally. As of the releases, WWE's internal rosters had not yet been updated, as the company usually takes a few days to finalize such changes.