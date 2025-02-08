Arianna Grace and Thea Hail Make NXT Comebacks at Live Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Arianna Grace returned to the ring at a WWE NXT live event on February 7 after being sidelined since July 9, where she lost to Karmen Petrovic. She had appeared in a sling in August but remained active as an intermediary between NXT and TNA Wrestling, with several crossovers to TNA programming. Fans reported Grace issued an open challenge, answered by Adriana Rizzo.

Thea Hail also made her return at the same live event, facing Jacey Jayne but losing. This marked Hail's first match since August 2024 and her first TV appearance since losing to Roxanne Perez in an NXT Women’s Title match at NXT: The Great American Bash in July 2024. Hail was previously featured as part of Chase U, which disbanded in November 2024 when Ridge Holland defeated Andre Chase.