Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Isla Dawn Released from WWE

It was reported on Friday night that Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, AOP, and Paul Ellering are done with WWE.

On Saturday, the news of cuts continued as Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been released. The team returned to WWE in October 2022, reuniting with AJ Styles to reform The O.C. (Original Club) on the main roster. However, they had limited screen time on the main roster and later made appearances for NXT in 2024.

Fightful.com reported that Giovanni Vinci is gone from the company. Giovanni Vinci, formerly known as Fabian Aichner, signed with WWE in 2017 and first made his mark in NXT and NXT UK as part of the Imperium faction.