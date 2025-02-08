WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Isla Dawn Released from WWE

Posted By: James Walsh on Feb 08, 2025

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Isla Dawn Released from WWE

It was reported on Friday night that Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, AOP, and Paul Ellering are done with WWE.

On Saturday, the news of cuts continued as Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com confirmed that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been released. The team returned to WWE in October 2022, reuniting with AJ Styles to reform The O.C. (Original Club) on the main roster. However, they had limited screen time on the main roster and later made appearances for NXT in 2024.

Fightful.com reported that Giovanni Vinci is gone from the company. Giovanni Vinci, formerly known as Fabian Aichner, signed with WWE in 2017 and first made his mark in NXT and NXT UK as part of the Imperium faction.

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #luke gallows #isla dawn #karl anderson #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π