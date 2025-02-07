WWE Smackdown Results - February 7, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and Jimmy Uso go head to head in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match, Alexa Bliss and Candace LeRae battle it out in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Jey Uso YEETS back to SmackDown as the 2025 Royal Rumble Match winner, Bianca Belair and Piper Niven collide in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble Match and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

LA Knight checks his phone as he arrives at the arena, as well we see Drew McIntyre and Jimmy Uso arriving as well. Charlotte Flair is also seen arriving at the arena.

Jey Uso walks through the crowd in the arena and makes his way out to the ring. After a good ten minute YEET session, Uso gets on the mic and says he's had one hell of a week and he's gotten lots of love too. He says his he's now got to pick a champion, and he went to RAW so now he's here at SmackDown to do the same. He asks Cody Rhodes to come out. Rhodes makes his way out to the ring. Both men hug in the ring, and Rhodes grabs a mic. Rhodes says he knows what Uso wants to talk about - and Uso tells him he knows why he's here and he has two choices to make. He can either stand across from him at Wrestlemania or he can stand next to you, with Rhodes and him being champions. Rhodes says his doctor told him he's got a bunch of injuries from his ladder match but he left out the diagnosis of how full Rhodes' heart is for Uso winning the Rumble. Rhodes tells Uso that he knows this choice is Uso's and they've had good moments in the ring, and if Uso chooses him he wants to make memories and have fun because it'll be the last time because he plans on leaving Wrestlmania as champion. Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu make their way out to the ring. Tonga gets on the mic and "yeah's" a bunch of time and Fatu and tells Rhodes last year he took that title from his family and his family needs that title back. He turns his attention to Uso and tells Uso that he won't be the one bringing the title back to the family. Uso superkicks Tonga and a brawl ensues. Fatu takes out Uso and beats down on Rhodes. Uso superkicks Fatu and Rhodes hits a Cody Cutter making Tonga and Fatu flee.

Match 1 - Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bianca Belair w/Naomi -vs- Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green



At the bell, Belair immediately goes for the KOD but Niven doesn't let her. Niven is shoulder checked in the corner and Belair starts punching Niven. Niven uses Belair's hair to get her off the ropes and then clotheslines Belair. Niven pounds on Belair in the corner and Belair is able to Niven out of the ring. Niven drives Belair into the side of the apron and hits a running senton on Belair and we get a commercial.

Back from break, Belair is perched on the top rope and she comes off the top rope with a cross body and covers for a near fall. Belair goes for the KOD again but couldn't get Niven up. Niven hits a spinning Bossman Slams and covers for two. Niven misses a Senton and is speared by Belair and Niven kicks out. Niven hits a cannonball on Belair in the corner and gets on the top rope. Belair tries for the KOD again and runs onto a side slam but Niven. Niven splashes Belair and covers for a near fall. Niven is beaten against the ring post and Belair gets her up for the KOD, hits the move and covers Niven for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Nick Aldis talks to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter when Carmelo Hayes comes in. The women leave and Aldis says Pearce called him and Hayes will be facing Akira Tozawa since Hayes attacked Tozawa at the Rumble costing him his spot.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY come out to the ring to discuss their lives after retaining their titles at The Royal Rumble. Gargano addresses Memphis and asks them to give it up for them and they're boo'd. Gargano says they've been Motor City Machine Guns twice now and that this proves they're the best tag team in the world. Ciampa says the chances Motor City Machine Guns winning these titles again is dead and then say they respect MCMG and ask everyone to stand up and observe a moment of silence for MCMG. Yessss Boy! Pretty Deadly come out and remind DIY with all the help they've had to keep those titles. Nick Aldis comes out and says DIY has no right to make demands and tells Pretty Deadly that they don't deserve a title shot but if they can beat DIY they'll get to challenge DIY for their titles and that match is next.

Match 2: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) -vs- Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)



We come back from commercial break and the match is underway. Ciampa has Prince in body lock and Prince is slammed in the corner. Gargano is tagged in and Prince is able to dodge the double team and get DIY out of the ring. Gargano is able to come in but Prince tags out to Wilson who takes down Gargano in the middle of the ring. Wilson also beats on Ciampa and the takes down Gargano. Ciampa is taken down with a clothesline and Prince is tagged. Pretty Deaddly attack DIY and hit spring board codebreaker on Gargano for a two count. Ciampa slams Wilson against the ring post and in the ring Ciampa and Prince trade punches. Ciampa kicks and punches Prince and Wilson kicks Ciampa who is rolled up and Pretty Deadly get the win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

The Miz talks to Andrade backstage and says he can learn so much from him. Andrade says he did, he learned how to beat him and walks away. Cody Rhodes comes by and The Miz tells Rhodes he will always have his back. Rhodes says he doesn't need The Miz to have his back. The Miz says he knows what this title does to friendships and if Uso chooses him, will Rhodes still be his friend? For Uso to challenge Rhodes would be a great story for Uso, kind of like how last year it was Rhodes' great story.

Drew McIntyre comes out to the ring and gets on the mic. McIntyre addresses his Rumble elimination and how upset he was. He says he woke up the next day and realized he was handsome and jacked and shouldn't be so angry and RAW was ruining his mental health. He's now on SmackDown because Nick Aldis is allowing him to be McIntyre - 100% him. He's here for Cody Rhodes, and more importantly the WWE Championship. Jimmy Uso's music hits and he makes his way out. Uso says every week, McIntyre sounds like an ex, complaining and saying something was stolen when he actually lost it. He tells McIntyre he has to earn his spot. McIntyre says a changed man and normally would be angry but asks Uso how much it eats him up inside that he's not where Jey is because he didn't YEET first. Uso says he's big bro, and he's here to punch his ticket. He tells McIntyre he's going to Wrestlemania and LA Knight comes out with mic in hand. Knight says he has no love for Jimmy Uso and instead of complaining about it he'll make it right in the ring. He says men should be in touch with their emotions but there's a line and says all McIntyre does is cry and calls him Drew McIncrier. Knight swears to win and says it's his game.

Match 3 - Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Drew McIntyre -vs- LA Knight -vs- Jimmy Uso



Back from commercial break, and the match is underway. Uso and Knight stomp away on McIntyre in the corner. Uso tosses Knight away Knight flies back in the ring taking out McIntyre. Knight stomps on Uso in the corner and then is taken down by McIntyre. Uso chops Knight and kicks him and uppercuts Knight. McIntyre takes out Uso and stomps Knight in the corner. McIntyre chops Uso but runs into a Samoan Drop, and Uso covers with Knight breaking the pin. Uso chops Knight and runs into a powerslam. McIntyre takes down Knight, and hits a release suplex on Knight. McIntyre does the same to Uso and then stomps on Uso's hand. Uso is chopped and swung from one corner to another by McIntyre and McIntyre throws Knight across the ring. Uso sends McIntyre out of the ring and suicide dives onto McIntyre. Knight comes out and kicks Uso and then slams McIntyre's head into the announce table. Knight then does the same to Uso and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Knight is thrown out of the ring and McIntyre places Uso on the top rope and chops him. McIntyre climbs to Uso's level and sets up for a superplex. McIntyre slips and both men sit on the top turnbuckle. McIntyre gets caught on the turnbuckle and Knight comes and kicks McIntyre and runs up the turnbuckle and McIntyre throws both Knight and Uso off the top rope on to the mat. McIntyre chops Knight who chops McIntyre back. Knight plants McIntyre with a DDT and hits top rope elbow on McIntyre and Uso covers the pin. Uso goes after Knight, Knight goes for the BFT but walks into a spinebuster by McIntyre who covers for two. McIntyre sets up for The Claymore but runs into a superkick. Uso sends McIntyre out of the ring and in the ring, Uso superkicks Knight and climbs the ropes. Uso hits a splash and McIntyre pulls out the ref to break the count. Uso and McIntyre fight outside the ring and Uso gets back on the top rope and splashes onto Knight's knees and Knight rolls up Uso for a two count. McIntyre claymores Knight out of nowhere and gets the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Byron Saxton catches up with Damian Priest and he says he'll take care of McIntyre at Elimination Chamber. Braun Strowman says Priest has a Triple Threat against him and Jacob Fatu to qualify. He tells Priest he has no idea what kind of challenge he's up against.

Kevin Owens sits in his car and talks about what he did to Sami Zayn on Saturday. He shows us the scars he has and talks about the trauma he's endured because of that night and says it's all Sami Zayn's fault. He accuses Zayn for just standing and watching and not doing anything to help him. He talks about Zayn rushing to save Reigns in the Rumble but he did nothing for him. He calls Zayn a horrible friend and says he's disgusting. He closes off telling Zayn that he will pay.

Akira Tozawa comes out for his match. Carmelo Hayes comes out next and gets on the mic and says when he shoots he doesn't miss. He trash talks Memphis and goes to get in the ring, and Tozawa attacks him before the bell.

Match 4: Akira Tozawa -vs- Carmelo Hayes

We get the bell and Hayes attacks Tozawa off the bell. Tozawa connects with a headscissors and takes out Hayes outside the ring with a cross body and we get a commercial break.

Back from break, Hayes has Tozawa in an arm lock and Tozawa tries his hardest to reach the ropes. Tozawa elbows Hayes to get out of the hold. Hayes hits a back suplex on Tozawa and then slaps him in another submission hold. Hayes kicks Tozawa but is sent into the corner with a take down. Tozawa punches Hayes and hits a pop up DDT and covers Hayes for a two count. Tozawa gets on the top rope and misses a high flying attempt. Hayes takes him down and covers for a near fall. Tozawa kicks Hayes several times, rips off his shirt and goes for the top rope again. Hayes kicks him on the top rope and goes for a superplex but Tozawa punches Hayes and hits a sunset flip powerbomb off the ropes on Hayes and covers for two. Tozawa gets rolled up and Tozawa rolls up Hayes. Hayes clubs Tozawa and hits a leaping DDT. Hayes then hits Nothing but Net and covers Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

We are told we have no updates on Roman Reigns and his health status after Seth Rollins attacked him at The Royal Rumble.

Jerry "The King" Lawler is shown in the crowd and then we cut backstage. R-Truth is carrying Tozawa backstage. He sees Jey Uso and drops Tozawa and congratulates him for being The King of the Ring and Uso reminds him he won the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes comes up and asks Uso if he's decided. Uso says he's undecided.

Back at ringside, Charlotte Flair's music hits and she makes her way to the ring. Flair gets on the mic and says hello to Memphis and asks if they love her or hate her here. She says when people boo, all she hears is money. She talks about being wrestling's obsession, and how she lives rent free in everyones minds as we are all obsessed with everything Charlotte Flair. Flair says she's better than everyone and asks if anyone is surprised she won the Rumble? She calls all the other competitors not serious about wrestling. She says she wants to be inspired and it's why she's gone to RAW and NXT to see if they have inspiring champions and she's wondering if Tiffy - and Tiffany Stratton comes out with her title. Stratton gets a mic and congratulates Flair and welcomes her back. She says she's a big Flair fan and there was a point where she felt WWE couldn't survive without Flair but no one cares about Flair and now Stratton is on top. Flair tells Stratton that she speaks when Flair tells her when to speak. Stratton says she's been compared to Flair her whole career and she wants Flair to pick her to face at Wrestlemania so she can beat Flair. She calls Stratton a child begging Flair to make her a star at Wrestlemania and asks Stratton to get on her knees and beg her to pick her. Nia Jax's music hits and she comes out with Candice LeRae. Jax says this blonde moment is cute and all but it's premature. Jax says she'll be champ and she just has to beat one person to get her title back and tells Stratton they have a match next week. Flair says she'll wait till next week to make her decision then.

Match 5 - Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Candice LeRae -vs- Alexa Bliss

Back from commercial break, and the match starts. Bliss and LeRae lock up and Bliss takes down LeRae and covers for a quick cover and LeRae kicks out. LeRae kicks Bliss and Bliss comes back with a take down and throws her body on LeRae. Bliss goes for Sister Abigail but is slammed down. LeRae kicks Bliss and covers for a two count. LeRae hits a flipping facebuster and covers for two. LeRae knees Bliss' back and slaps Bliss in a submission hold. Bliss punches LeRae but LeRae is able to get Bliss in the corner and attacks her. Bliss is beaten and kicked in the corner and LeRae is then sent into the turnbuckle. Bliss gets on the top rope and LeRae knocks her down and meets her up on the top and goes for a superplex but is knocked down. LeRae rolls out of the ring onto the apron and slams Bliss on the apron and we get a commercial break.

Back from break, LeRae tries to pin Bliss but she kicks out. LeRae punches Bliss a few times and throws her in a submission hold. Bliss tries to fight out and LeRae hits a codebreaker and covers for a two count. LeRae kicks Bliss and Bliss stands up and screams and takes down LeRae with body strikes and a take down. Bliss slaps and punches LeRae and hits a double knee against the ropes. Bliss hits a flipping snapmare and covers for two. LeRae gets Bliss tangled on the ropes and hits a missile drop kick and covers Bliss for two. LeRae rolls up Bliss and they roll around the ring and LeRae then kicks Bliss. LeRae comes off the ropes right into The Sister Abigail and Bliss gets the win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Byron Saxton talks to Chelsea Green and Piper Niven about Elimination Chamber. Green says she'll win - B-Fab and Michin walk up and tell Green her days as champ are numbered. Zelina Vega walks by and says she wants a shot at her title too. Niven can't believe how many people hate Green.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley talk with Byron Saxton. Shelley says they've processed everything that's been going and tell The Profits they cost them the match. Los Garza comes up and MCMG tells them they didn't show up when required. Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez come by and Santos says if they're looking for a fight, they got it.

Match 6: Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes -vs- Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu



Rhodes and Tonga start the bout with Rhodes kicking Tonga and attempting a suplex. Fatu is tagged in and Rhodes goes on the attack and tries for a Cody Cutter but Fatu starts with punches and gets Rhodes on the mat and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial break, Tama Tonga has Rhodes in the corner and tags in Fatu. Fatu hits Rhodes with headbutts and chops. Rhodes tries to fight back, but Fatu gets him down with a solid chop. Fatu squishes him in the corner and tags in Tonga. Rhodes punches Tonga and is able to break from Tonga to tag Uso. Uso is tagged in and he beats on Tonga and takes Fatu off the apron. Uso kicks Tonga across the head and hip attacks Tonga in the corner and covers for a two count. Uso hit a spinning neckbreaker and Fatu is able to kick Uso allowing Tonga to roll him up for a near fall. Tonga hits a basement clothesline and Fatu is tagged in and they double team Uso. Fatu knocks Rhodes off the apron and gets Uso on his shoulders and tags Tonga. They double team Uso and Tonga headbutts Uso and they both clotheslines each other. Rhodes and Fatu are tagged in and Rhodes hits a powerslam on Fatu followed by a springboard kick and then top rope Cody cutter. Rhodes pins Fatu who throws Rhodes right off of him. Fatu slams into the ring post and Tonga is tagged in and he takes down Rhodes and covers for a two count. Rhodes boots Tonga and gets on the top rope. Fatu pushes him off allowing Tonga to hit a cradle DDT for a two count. Uso pulls Fatu out of the ring and hits a suicide dive onto Fatu. In the ring, Rhodes hits CrossRhodes for the win.

Winners: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Solo Sikoa attacks Cody Rhodes as the show goes off the air.