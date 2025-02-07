Logan Paul Calls Out John Cena After Royal Rumble Elimination: "I Feel Betrayed"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Logan Paul recently shared his thoughts on being eliminated by John Cena during the men’s Royal Rumble match, expressing that he felt betrayed by someone he has looked up to his entire life. Paul, who managed to eliminate CM Punk during the match, was quickly tossed out by Cena, a moment he reacted to in his latest vlog documenting his Royal Rumble weekend.

The vlog also reveals that Paul had a personal reason for targeting Punk in the match. He explained that Punk had kicked his friend Kevin out of an elevator at the hotel the day before the event. "CM Punk kicked Kevin out of his elevator yesterday at the hotel, that’s why you’re so heartbroken, you love him. You’ve always been an advocate for CM Punk and then he s**t on you yesterday. What’d he say to you? ‘He’s not with the WWE, get him out of here.’" Paul added that he had made it his mission to eliminate Punk, referencing a comment Punk made about not losing to him. "Like that’s some sort of diss … there’s a 0% chance a guy that looks like that beats me, he’s like a dad bod on dad bod steroids."

However, Paul’s own elimination by Cena left him feeling disappointed. "I feel a little bit betrayed by John Cena, to be honest," he admitted. "I’ve looked up to him my whole life, and he just tossed me out like a f**king… what, am I trash?"