Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch’s Future: "She Will Be Back"

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

Becky Lynch remains under contract with WWE despite earlier speculation about a return for the Raw Netflix premiere that did not materialize. She has been on hiatus from WWE television since May 2024 to focus on Hollywood projects, with an expected return sometime in 2025.

Lynch has continued to support WWE, attending various WWE-related Netflix events. However, as of late 2024, her WrestleMania and overall return plans had yet to be finalized, per Fightful Select.

Her husband, Seth Rollins, recently addressed her wrestling future on Maggie & Perloff, stating, “I don’t think she’s seen her last time in the ring.” He emphasized that her time away was due to non-wrestling projects but added, “She’s the best, and she will be back.”

