LA Knight Weighs In On WWE-TNA Partnership: "It Should Have Happened Sooner"

LA Knight believes WWE and TNA’s groundbreaking partnership is a game-changer for both promotions but admits he wishes it had come sooner.

When WWE and TNA announced their multi-year partnership last month, it opened the door to opportunities few could have predicted. With guaranteed talent exchanges on the table, the collaboration has the potential to elevate stars from both rosters and reignite fan interest. LA Knight, who has experience working for both promotions, shared his thoughts on the new alliance during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast.

"I feel like it's a few years too late. This thing should [have] happened when I was there," Knight said with a chuckle. "You know, it's unprecedented... I know WWE has had partnerships with All Japan, ECW, and stuff like that, but this is so different in a way because TNA, although it was a very distant second place for a long time back in, like, the 2010s and whatnot, it was still the only real competition for a long time. So, now, take one of those companies and to partner up; it's such forbidden fruit in a sense."

Knight, who wrestled for Impact/TNA as Eli Drake from 2015 to 2019, acknowledged the renewed interest the partnership has sparked among fans. With WWE undergoing significant creative shifts since the "Triple-H Era" began at WrestleMania 40, and TNA looking to redefine its identity following the departure of former president Scott D’Amore, the collaboration presents a fresh landscape for both promotions.

"There's plenty of people that I run into a lot of times who say, 'Man, you're one of the guys who got me back into watching again.' I'm sure that there are some people who also fell off from watching for years and years," Knight mentioned. "Now, it could, maybe, be another entryway for them to get back in."

With the partnership officially underway, the wrestling world is watching closely to see how both WWE and TNA will capitalize on this unprecedented alliance.