Tony Khan: AEW Will Remain a Family Business, No Plans to Go Public

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW remains the second most profitable wrestling company in United States history and secured a significant media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of 2024. This agreement ensures AEW programming continues airing on TBS and TNT while also introducing a simulcast on the streaming platform Max.

As a privately owned company, AEW is not required to disclose its financial figures, leaving much speculation regarding the specifics of its success.

During an interview with Alex Sherman of CNBC, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if he would consider taking AEW public in the future. Khan dismissed the idea, emphasizing his preference for keeping AEW a family-run business.

"I do not want to. I think we have a great family business. I am still a relatively young executive. Someday I would like to have a family and hopefully, they can work in the business. It is a family business," Khan stated.

Tony Khan's father, Shad Khan, is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham Football Club, further cementing the family's extensive involvement in sports and entertainment.