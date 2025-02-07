WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Star Elijah Aligns with The Righteous in ROH

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

Elijah, formerly known as Elias in WWE, has reportedly signed with Ring of Honor after spending the past year on the independent scene.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former WWE Superstar has found a new home in ROH, marking a fresh chapter in his career following his release from WWE in September 2023.

Speculation about Elijah’s ROH debut began earlier this month when he shared a cryptic vignette on social media, featuring himself alongside The Righteous. The video, which sparked intrigue among fans, was accompanied by a caption that read:

"Who wants to RUN with The Righteous Ones?!"

Elijah’s alignment with The Righteous suggests he could be stepping into the faction’s ranks, potentially making an immediate impact in Ring of Honor.

You can watch the full vignette in the embedded post below.


