Lyra Valkyria Addresses Wardrobe Malfunction at WWE Royal Rumble

During the 2025 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match, Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction. The incident occurred when Valkyria executed a fisherman suplex on Liv Morgan, causing an issue with her top that she quickly adjusted.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Valkyria reflected on the moment and how she handled it.

"It would be in the Royal Rumble, my biggest show ever. Why not? My top just had to fall off. I’ve never been so happy to be hit in the face. It was completely out of my control, so I just handled it the best way I could," she said. "You can’t let stuff like that throw you off. At the end of the day, I got to run that ramp as the Women’s Intercontinental Champion—pretty cool moment."