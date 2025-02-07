WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple Threat Main Event Planned For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

WWE is set to deliver the fallout edition of SmackDown tonight, continuing the road to Elimination Chamber next month.

As of now, the only officially confirmed segments include appearances by Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso, who both emerged victorious in their respective Royal Rumble matches. With their wins, they have earned the right to challenge a champion of their choice at WrestleMania 41.

According to WrestleVotes, a high-profile main event is expected for tonight’s episode, featuring Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat Match. Additionally, both the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches are reportedly on the schedule, determining who will move one step closer to a title opportunity inside the unforgiving structure.

More matches and segments are expected to be announced throughout the day as WWE finalizes the lineup for tonight’s SmackDown.

