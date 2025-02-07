WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unveils Exclusive Royal Rumble Backstage Footage Featuring Legends and Top Stars

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

WWE has unveiled exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the Royal Rumble, giving fans a rare look at the moments that unfolded beyond the ring.

The event kicked off with Charlotte Flair outlasting the competition to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, securing her opportunity to challenge for a World Title at WrestleMania. The night culminated in an intense main event, where Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to book his ticket to WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a hard-hitting ladder match.

The newly released footage captures candid interactions between WWE’s top stars and returning legends, offering insight into the emotions and preparations behind the spectacle. Featured in the video are notable names such as Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, AJ Styles, John Cena, and others, giving fans a closer look at the backstage atmosphere of one of WWE’s biggest nights.


