CMLL Tríos Showcase Set for AEW Dynamite in Austin

A CMLL trios showcase match is now on the docket for this Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite taping in Austin, Texas.

Former Ring of Honor men’s TV Champion Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada & Templario will face Soberano Jr., Volador Jr. & Magnus in the match. It’s assumed it will be taped for next week’s ROH TV show, as it has yet to be formally announced for Dynamite.

Of the six, only Soberano Jr. and Templario have yet to appear on either AEW or a Tony Khan-era ROH show.

CMLL talent is also scheduled for this Saturday’s AEW Collision in Houston, Texas, as Sammy Guevara, Dark Panther & Fuego vs. Hechicero, Barbaro Cavernario & Soberano Jr. was announced on Thursday.

As of this writing, only two other matches have been announced for Tuesday’s taping, which is being done due to the crew heading to Australia for Grand Slam Australia:

⚡ AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin w/MVP) defend against The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)

⚡ MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes