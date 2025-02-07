WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Owens Promises to Keep Wrestling for Nearly 5 More Years in Support of Girl Scout Cookies

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

Kevin Owens, a former WWE Champion, recently shared a post on X that read:

“If you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more.”

Owens' contract was set to expire around this time of year, and his post strongly suggests that he has inked a new deal with the company. If that's the case, congratulations are in order for the wrestler.

In other news, Owens has reignited his rivalry with Sami Zayn, and it looks like the two are on a collision course for a match at WrestleMania.

Tags: #wwe #kevin owens

