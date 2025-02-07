Major Update on Drew McIntyre's Future and Status for Tonight's SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Drew McIntyre has found himself making waves in the wrestling world following his appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble. Reports indicate that McIntyre expressed his frustration with a fellow wrestler for focusing too heavily on their individual moves instead of the overall storytelling of the match.

According to PWInsider.com, McIntyre's elimination was initially planned to happen earlier in the match but was delayed due to timing issues. The original storyline had McIntyre being eliminated before Logan Paul made his entrance, following a brief face-off with Damian Priest.

It was also revealed that McIntyre was supposed to tease eliminating Jey Uso, with Priest eliminating him shortly after to build up their upcoming WrestleMania feud. However, the timing problems prevented this storyline from unfolding as intended. The wrestler McIntyre reportedly had an issue with was LA Knight.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared that McIntyre is expected to make his way to SmackDown, where he will begin a feud with Priest. Meltzer also noted that there are plans for McIntyre to eventually face Cody Rhodes, a matchup that was originally slated for 2023 before Rhodes failed to win the title that year.

McIntyre was absent from Monday's Raw, but PWInsider.com states that there are strong indications he will appear on tonight's SmackDown. One source suggested that McIntyre's move to SmackDown could be made official as soon as today. Despite missing Raw, communication between McIntyre and WWE has remained consistent since he walked out of the Royal Rumble.