Cody Rhodes Provides Injury Update After Royal Rumble

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has shared an update following his ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025. After defeating Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, Rhodes' victory came with a heavy price, as WWE announced he sustained ‘multiple injuries’ during the match.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, Rhodes took to Instagram to reveal he spent two days in bed recovering but is now ready for the February 7 SmackDown episode in Memphis. He wrote:

2 days in bed essentially but feeling good and ready for Memphis! Also, since I got through it in one piece I got to keep the best promise…

Rhodes shared pictures with his family, including his daughter Liberty dressed as Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Woman. He is expected to defend his championship against Jey Uso, the Royal Rumble winner, or potentially the winner of the Elimination Chamber match if Uso opts for another title.