Booker T Reflects on Charlotte Flair and Andrade’s Divorce

On a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T discussed the recent divorce between Charlotte Flair and Andrade. He commented,

“It’s all over, it’s all over. It was a hell of a run. What, four-year run, something like that? Yeah, it’s over. It’s all over, man. You know, things happen like that, you know what I mean? My ex-wife, and when it was time, I said, ‘Here, take this money and get the hell out.’ I’m serious man. I’m like, ‘I couldn’t take it.'”

Charlotte and Andrade began their relationship in 2019 and got engaged the following year. They were married in 2022 in a ceremony held in Mexico.

That same year, Andrade teamed up with his father-in-law, Ric Flair, for the two-time Hall of Famer's final match.

Andrade made his return to WWE during the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and has since captured the WWE Speed Championship.

Charlotte Flair also made her comeback from injury in the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match, where she became the first woman to win the match twice.