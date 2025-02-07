Tony Khan Shares Heartfelt Reflection on Life Aboard Father’s $360 Million Yacht

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW President Tony Khan is certainly enjoying life to the fullest these days.

Earlier this week, Shad Khan made waves when he arrived at the Super Bowl aboard his extraordinary $360 million, 400-foot yacht named Kismet.

The yacht is nothing short of a floating palace, complete with three pools spread over six decks, four fireplaces, two fire pits, and a lavish spa featuring a hammam (Turkish bath), sauna, and cryotherapy chamber. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate its gym, basketball court, pickleball court, and even a helipad.

During an appearance on the “SportsGrid” podcast, Tony Khan was asked about the opulent yacht, to which he replied:

“It’s fantastic, that’s where I’m living. My father is a spectacular person and a great captain of industry and entrepreneur and American dream who came here with nothing and everything he’s been able to build up, it’s a real success story. Thanks to him we were able to do a lot of great things. I’m so blessed to be his son and he’s a great man. I’m also living with him on a boat.”