Tony Khan Shares Heartfelt Reflection on Life Aboard Father’s $360 Million Yacht

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

AEW President Tony Khan is certainly enjoying life to the fullest these days.

Earlier this week, Shad Khan made waves when he arrived at the Super Bowl aboard his extraordinary $360 million, 400-foot yacht named Kismet.

The yacht is nothing short of a floating palace, complete with three pools spread over six decks, four fireplaces, two fire pits, and a lavish spa featuring a hammam (Turkish bath), sauna, and cryotherapy chamber. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate its gym, basketball court, pickleball court, and even a helipad.

During an appearance on the “SportsGrid” podcast, Tony Khan was asked about the opulent yacht, to which he replied:

“It’s fantastic, that’s where I’m living. My father is a spectacular person and a great captain of industry and entrepreneur and American dream who came here with nothing and everything he’s been able to build up, it’s a real success story. Thanks to him we were able to do a lot of great things. I’m so blessed to be his son and he’s a great man. I’m also living with him on a boat.”

 
 
 
 
 
