Asuka Calls for Fans to Stop Unwanted Advances as WWE Takes Action

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

WWE Superstar Asuka has once again expressed her frustration over unwanted romantic advances from fans, which continue to make her feel incredibly uncomfortable.

Asuka took to social media to ask fans to immediately cease making advances, a request she has previously made but one that seems to have gone largely unnoticed.

Following her initial comment, Asuka revealed that WWE and TKO have implemented measures to ensure her safety, and that the authorities have been contacted to address the issue.

Asuka has been sidelined since May 2024 due to an injury, though recent reports suggest her return to the ring may be coming sooner than expected.

This situation has sparked a broader conversation about the inappropriateness of certain fan behavior towards wrestlers.

