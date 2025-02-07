WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jazz Surprises Fans with Return on TNA iMPACT!

Posted By: Admin on Feb 07, 2025

Former WWE Superstar Jazz made an unexpected return during this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, which was taped in San Antonio, Texas. The women’s wrestling legend entered the TNA Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal as a surprise entrant.

The Battle Royal concluded with Savannah Evans emerging victorious, aided by NXT’s Cora Jade, who provided commentary during the match. With this win, Evans now prepares to face Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship on next week’s episode.

Next week’s February 13 episode of TNA iMPACT promises an action-packed card, featuring Josh Alexander’s TNA farewell match against Eric Young, Joe Hendry taking on Jake Something for the TNA World Championship, Sami Callihan clashing with Frankie Kazarian, and NXT’s Cora Jade facing Xia Brookside.

TNA iMPACT Results (February 6, 2025)

Opening Joe Hendry kicked off the show with a concert performance that included a rendition of Queen's “We Are the Champions,” [...]

