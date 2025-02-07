TNA iMPACT! Results (February 6, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Opening

Joe Hendry kicked off the show with a concert performance that included a rendition of Queen's “We Are the Champions,” with the lyrics changed to “Hendry is the champion.” He followed up with a second song, singing that the world may be falling apart, but Joe Hendry winning the belt was all that mattered. As he hit the line “This is where someone cuts me off,” Jake Something’s music hit. Jake then announced that he had spoken with Santino Marella and next week he would face Joe Hendry in the ring. Hendry accepted the challenge with a sing-song “I accept.”

Gia Miller was backstage with Masha Slamovich, who expressed her love for chaos and was eagerly awaiting the winner of the upcoming Battle Royal. Masha also commented on Cora Jade, claiming she draws her X’s in lipstick, while Masha does so in blood.

Ace Austin vs. Tyson Dupont

The match began with Ace Austin and Tyson Dupont locking up. Dupont dominated with a hard shoulder block, but Austin responded with a crucifix pin for two. Dupont fought back with a pop-up powerslam and followed up with several more powerful moves, including a flying splash in each corner and a spinning back elbow. Austin made a comeback with a series of kicks before landing his finisher, The Fold, to secure the win.

Ace Austin def. Tyson Dupont by pinfall.

After the match, Wes Lee and Tyriek attacked Ace Austin, but the Rascalz made the save, coming to the ring with steel chairs. Wes Lee, Tyson, and Tyriek retreated from the ring.

Tessa Blanchard was also seen backstage, dismissing the Knockouts Battle Royal. She claimed the other Knockouts were simply jealous of her, adding that she was above their rules.

Next, we saw a vignette featuring Steph de Lander, who revealed herself as the mysterious "23" from previous weeks. She stated that the Digital Media title was hers, having won it in a divorce. Mance Warner added that he would tear through anyone who stood in his way, particularly Sami Callihan.

TNA Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

Cora Jade joined the announcer’s table for the match. Early eliminations included Jazz, who was eliminated by Alisha Edwards, and later, Rosemary, who was taken out by Xia Brookside. The final two were Xia Brookside and Savannah Evans. Just as Xia attempted to eliminate Savannah, Cora Jade distracted her, leading to Savannah headbutting Xia and securing the win.

Savannah Evans wins the Knockouts Battle Royal.

Eric Young Explains His Actions

Eric Young made his way to the ring, declaring that the Northern Armory ran TNA and listing off several Canadian wrestlers he claimed were in charge. Young boasted about his championships and stated that he was above the fans, the President, and the owner. As his first act, he eliminated Josh Alexander from TNA, but the music of Maclin interrupted him. Maclin confronted Eric Young, revealing that he had trusted him and had fought against the Northern Armory for him. Eric made his choices without Maclin, and Maclin vowed to make his own choices moving forward. Just as the tension grew, Josh Alexander’s music hit, leading to a staredown between him and Maclin. Josh declared that he would face Eric Young next week, and his time in TNA was far from over.

Sami Callihan was also seen backstage, looking for Mance Warner. After interrupting Frankie Kazarian, Sami continued his search, leading Kazarian to contact Santino Marella about the "unsafe work environment."

The Hardys and Leon Slater vs. Moose, JDC, and Eddie Edwards

A chaotic match saw Leon Slater distracted by Alisha Edwards, leading to a powerbomb by Moose. The Hardys and Leon fought back, with Slater hitting a crossbody and a senton to the outside. Eventually, The Hardys and Leon Slater capitalized with a Plot Twist on Moose, followed by Leon Slater hitting a Swanton 450 and Jeff Hardy landing a Swanton Bomb for the win.

The Hardys and Leon Slater def. Moose, JDC, and Eddie Edwards by pinfall.

After the match, Leon and The Hardys celebrated their victory.

Mustafa Ali was seen intervening in an argument between The Good Hands. Ali encouraged the team to work together and also comforted Tasha Steelz, who was visibly upset.

Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona

The match saw some hard-hitting exchanges, including a swanton from Santana to the outside and a Death Valley Driver from Cardona. After a series of pinfalls, Santana emerged victorious after hitting his signature "Spin The Block" move.

Mike Santana def. Matt Cardona by pinfall.

Fraxiom (c) vs. The Nemeths (NXT Tag-Team Titles)

The main event saw the WWE NXT Tag-Team titles on the line as the champions Fraxiom faced the challengers, The Nemeths. The match featured several near falls and high spots, including Axiom and Ryan Nemeth battling it out in a fast-paced exchange. After a chaotic sequence, Fraxiom took control and hit a combination finisher on the Nemeth brothers, retaining their titles.

Fraxiom def. The Nemeths to retain the NXT Tag-Team Titles.