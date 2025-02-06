TKO and Saudi Arabia Launch Bold New Boxing League Led by Nick Khan, Dana White, and Turki Alakshikh

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TKO is teaming up with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to create a new boxing league.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE President Nick Khan, who also serves on the TKO Board of Directors, will be involved in the initiative.

The boxing league will reportedly be led by UFC President Dana White and Turki Alakshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.

Meltzer commented, “Nick Khan is supposed to be a major part of that as well. A lot of the rival promoters had a meeting in Las Vegas about how they’re going to combat this. Almost sounded like the famous meetings that the Einhorn’s arranged when Vince started his expansion…and they all got together, all the rival promoters got together and ‘We’re going to put a united front against him,’ which didn’t last very long at all, of course. But now the boxing promoters know they’ve got a real threat. And in their minds, it’s Nick Khan, Dana White, and Turki Alakshikh as the three people running this new boxing venture.”