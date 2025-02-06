Mandy Rose Calls Out Tiffany Stratton for Stealing Her Catchphrase

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mandy Rose called out Tiffany Stratton last month on her Power Alphas podcast after hearing Stratton cut a promo on the January 10th episode of SmackDown, where she told the audience to "put some respect" on her name—a phrase that Rose has used in the past.

Rose made it clear that Stratton should not be using her catchphrase. She went on to praise Stratton for her recent work, saying, “Another little story that just happened. Friday Night SmackDown, someone, a new champion named Tiffany Stratton, used my slogan, ‘Put some respect on my name.’ To be honest, I wasn’t even watching it. I got so many tweets about it, and I was like, ‘What is going on?’ and I saw the clip, and this b***h even used the same kind of tone. I was like, ‘Hold on a second, I thought we were cool.’ I put her over here. Listen we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can’t take our words from each other.”

During an appearance on Ring The Bell, Stratton responded to Rose’s comments. She said, “Honestly, I think it’s a little sad that she felt the need to go on her podcast and say something like that. I wish her the best, honestly.”