WWE Plans Major Push for The Rock’s Daughter Ava, Tying Her Character to His Iconic Persona

WWE has significant plans to elevate Ava, daughter of The Rock, to a more prominent role on television, with a focus on her NXT General Manager persona. Ava, whose real name is Simone Johnson, signed with WWE in 2020 and made her in-ring debut at Stand & Deliver in 2023. She was initially aligned with Schism before transitioning into the role of NXT GM.

During a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE intends to feature Ava more prominently on TV, along with launching merchandise and incorporating elements of her father’s iconic "final boss" persona into her character. “Creative has begun putting plans in motion for NXT General Manager and, of course, real life daughter of the Rock, Ava, to be featured more prominently on TV, as well as have merchandise and character ties to her father, alluding to his final boss persona. We are told plans could include her playing off the final boss character on TV as a way to raise her importance. Ava, from all accounts as well-liked and could have a big future with the company.”

The Rock and Ava also shared a backstage segment with Ethan Page during a recent episode of NXT, further solidifying the family connection on screen.