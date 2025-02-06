WWE Eyeing International Venue for Money in the Bank This July

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE Premium Live Event calendar is quickly taking shape, with several events already locked in with confirmed dates and locations. However, the location for this year’s Money in the Bank remains uncertain.

In a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes shared that they had heard rumors suggesting WWE could hold a Premium Live Event in July, though the specific event remained unconfirmed. On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE has been discussing the possibility of hosting Money in the Bank at an international venue in early July.

“In an update from this week’s show with Bill Apter here on Tuesday night’s backstage pass we can confirm WWE has had discussions of hosting this year’s Money in the Bank from an international location in early July. However, our source states nothing is confirmed at this time. Currently on the books for WWE internationally include a Saudi Arabia event in June as well as the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event announced for August that WrestleMania reported on last week.”