WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Breaks Records

Posted By: Admin on Feb 06, 2025

The 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view blew fans away with surprises and returns, officially kicking off the Road To WrestleMania 41. Charlotte Flair emerged victorious in the Women’s Royal Rumble, earning a title shot at WrestleMania 41, while Jey Uso won the Men’s Royal Rumble, securing his spot at The Showcase Of Immortals.

As reported on eWn, Royal Rumble 2025 set a record for the highest gate revenue from any single-night event in WWE's history. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer revealed that this Royal Rumble was the most viewed in WWE's history, stating, “This was the most-watched Royal Rumble around the world in history and actually the most-watched WWE pay-per-view event ever in history. The Rumble because there were a lot more viewers on Netflix than there were via whether it was pay-per-view in the old days or television after the pay-per-view or local streaming services that bought the network or the network or whatever, so more people watched this royal rumble than watched any night of WrestleMania ever, let alone every Royal Rumble ever. So that record will be broken at WrestleMania, but it was, in fact, the all-time record.”

