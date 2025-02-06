Seth Rollins Reacts to Hulk Hogan's WWE Raw Booing: "People Get What They Deserve"

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Seth Rollins recently addressed the viral moment when WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was loudly booed during his appearance at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, where he was promoting his Real American Beer.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Rollins stated, "I am all for people getting what they deserve. That’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed. If you see getting booed by the masses, there’s a reason for it. I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope [laughs], but people get what they deserve, so I’m happy to see it. I love to see it."

Despite the criticism, Rollins made it clear that he holds a deep respect for Hogan’s role in professional wrestling’s history: "Look, I said this before about The Hulkster, he’s the guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling, so I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from."

However, Rollins believes Hogan still has some accountability to face, adding, "But I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet. Maybe when he finally figures that out, might be able to move forward with our fans. So we’ll see."

Hogan himself had previously acknowledged that he expected to receive boos during the premiere. You can find more details in his comments here.