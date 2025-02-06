CM Punk Returns to WWE European Tour for Road to WrestleMania

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has confirmed that CM Punk will be part of their highly anticipated Road to WrestleMania tour in March. The former WWE Champion will make several appearances across Europe during the month.

Punk is scheduled for the March 22nd event in Belfast, followed by the March 23rd show in Nottingham. He will also appear at the March 29th event in Vienna and the March 30th show in Amsterdam.

These shows will mark Punk’s first European tour appearances with WWE since 2013, building excitement among fans eager to see “The Best in the World” on the road again.

For those interested, tickets and more details can be found here: https://t.co/OXD5jlTe6p.

Punk’s participation in these events is sure to draw significant attention as the Road to WrestleMania continues.

Stay tuned for more updates on the tour and Punk's upcoming appearances.