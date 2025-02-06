SPOILERS For Next Week’s Episode Of ROH TV On HonorClub (2/13/25)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Before this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, GA, several matches were taped for next week’s edition of ROH TV on HonorClub:
⚡Brady Booker and Jonathan Young defeated Elijah Drago and Jimmy Wild
⚡Satnam Singh defeated Sid Ellington
⚡AR Fox and Kevin Kross battled to a time limit draw
